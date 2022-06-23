Unclaimed Baggage pop-ups come to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Luckily, over 99% of airline luggage is reconnected at baggage claim with the person who packed it.

But for those not so lucky — or fans of a treasure hunt — Opry Plaza was the place to visit on Wednesday.

Unclaimed Baggage sells just that: unclaimed baggage.

For the store's 50th anniversary, the bags departed the permanent store in Scottsboro, Alabama for a road trip. "Pop-up shops" set up in all 50 states, where guests could play games, enter giveaways, and check out some of the strangest finds in the "Museum of Oddities."

Unclaimed Baggage claims it is one of the top tourist destinations in the state of Alabama, so for anyone who missed the pop-up opportunity, there's a relatively easy drive to the source — the permanent store is about two and half hours from Nashville.

"You get to see firsthand some of the crazy things that people have lost while traveling, such as giant moose antlers, or a full suit of armor, a live rattlesnake — all kinds of things have been found," said Sonni Hood of Unclaimed Baggage.

The pop-up at Opry Plaza ran until 7 p.m.