Underage party leaves major damage at East Nashville home for sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An underage party at an empty home for sale has left behind significant damage, according to the homeowner, Kyle Grasser. The incident, which police say involved up to 200 teens, occurred Friday night at a property on Riverside Drive and has prompted an ongoing investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Grasser was alerted to the party by his neighbors, who saw teens crawling in and out of the windows of the house. Initially skeptical, Grasser quickly rushed to the property and called 911. What he found when he arrived, however, was far beyond what he could have imagined.

“The whole place looked like something out of a movie,” Grasser said. “It looked exactly like you’d think a party like this would look.”

Upon entering the home, Grasser was hit by the overwhelming smell of smoke and alcohol. We're told the floors were soaked with beer and various alcoholic beverages, and several light fixtures had been ripped from the ceiling. He says many of the cabinets and countertops had sustained visible damage, and the HVAC system was laden with smoke, potentially requiring full replacement.

The homeowner estimates that between 100 and 200 underage teens attended the party. By the time police arrived around 11:30 p.m., the event had already dispersed, but the damage was already extensive.

“We’re looking at full replacements of the floors, rooms, countertops, and cabinets,” Grasser said.

In addition to the damage, Grasser discovered that the house keys inside the lockbox for the property were missing, which he believes was how the teens gained access to the home. While the house was listed for sale, Grasser is now forced to take it off the market for repairs.

With help from others, Grasser was able to trace videos of the party to several students from different schools in the area. Grasser says he's not looking to ruin lives after making one bad decision, but says this is a class two felony offense.

“The dollar amount of the damage is substantial,” Grasser said. “This could really alter some of these kids' lives, and the sooner they come forward and cooperate, the better it will be for everyone.”

Grasser has vowed to increase security measures at his properties moving forward. He also expressed his gratitude to the Metro Nashville Police Department for their involvement in the ongoing investigation, which aims to identify the juveniles who attended or were responsible for the party.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and MNPD continues to seek information regarding the event.

Grasser hopes that his experience serves as a cautionary tale to other homeowners, urging them to take steps to protect their properties.

