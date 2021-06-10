Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — Carrie Underwood has extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards — thanks to her song “Hallelujah.”
The music video for the singer’s hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of the year at Wednesday’s show. Though Underwood owned part of the night, other female stars — some outside of country music — took over the awards show.
Grammy-winning R&B star H.E.R. and fellow guitar slayer Chris Stapleton had the night’s best performance.
And the legendary Gladys Knight won over audience members during a performance of “Friendship Train” with Mickey Guyton.
The list of nominees are listed below with the winners in bold.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”
Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”
Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”
FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”
Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”
Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”
Maren Morris – “To Hell & Back”
Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”
Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”
MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”
Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”
Kane Brown – “Worship You”
Luke Bryan – “Down To One”
Luke Combs – “Lovin’ On You”
Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”
DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne – “All Night”
Lady A – “Like A Lady”
Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”
Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just The Way”
Runaway June – “We Were Rich”
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Dylan Scott – “Nobody”
Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”
HARDY – “Give Heaven Some Hell”
Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”
Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”
Niko Moon – “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”
COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”
Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”
Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”
Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”
Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”
From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”