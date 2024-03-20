Undocumented immigrants could get longer sentences for crime under new TN bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawmakers are pushing for tougher sentences for criminals who are in the country illegally.

Some lawmakers argue it's a matter of protecting communities and children in schools, but others say it might be fair. The bill had a lot of back and forth in a recent Committee hearing.

The bill would add sentencing enhancements for anyone living in the U.S. illegally, who commits a violent crime in Tennessee. It would also add sentencing enhancements if they commit a crime on a school campus. The sentencing enhancements can be up to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Those enhancements would be at a judge’s discretion.

Lawmakers like Representative Gloria Johnson questioned whether it's fair for someone to potentially face life in prison for a minor crime on school grounds. The sponsor argues since the person is committing two crimes by being in the country illegally and being a threat to the public, the punishment is worth the enhancement.

"We Tennesseans will not tolerate an invader on this nation who has come here and decided to commit those violent crimes, nor arm themselves with a deadly weapon, to do harm to Tennesseans," said Kingston Representative Monty Fritts.

According to the nonpartisan non-profit "Migration Policy Institute" there are an estimated 128,000 people living in Tennessee illegally. If passed, these enhancements would go into effect July 1st.

The bill is being heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee today.