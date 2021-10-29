Unemployment rate decreases in 88 of Tennessee's counties in September

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The rate of unemployment dropped in almost every Tennessee county during the month of September, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

The labor department said 88 of the state's 95 counties saw lower unemployment. In six counties, the unemployment rate increased, and in one it remained the same.

Williamson and Moore County had the lowest unemployment rate in September according to the data, with 2.3% each. Perry County saw the highest rate at 8.4%.

Below is a map from the labor department showing the counties with the lowest and highest unemployment rates: