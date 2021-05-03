Unidentified woman found dead in Nashville parking lot by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville homicide detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified woman who was found dead Sunday morning.

Police discovered her body in a small parking lot underneath the Briley Parkway overpass on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive.

The woman is described as white and appears to be in her 30s according to police. She was found with bruising on her face and had two tattoos, one on her left forearm of an hour glass with the name "Pamela," and another on her lower back with a yin and yang symbol.

There was no identification or cellphone found with her.

The Medical Examiner on the case is working to positively identify her and determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.