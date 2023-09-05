United Airlines pause lifted at airports across the U.S. and Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: United has since lifted the ground stop for the U.S. and Canada.

United Airlines is asking the FAA to pause departures nationwide due to a system-wide technology issue.

The airline stated that they are holding all aircraft at their departure airports and that flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned.

.@united asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide. For more information, contact United regarding its request and monitor https://t.co/smgdqJN3td for updates. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) September 5, 2023

