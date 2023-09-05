Watch Now
United Airlines pause lifted at airports across the U.S. and Canada

Jeff Chiu/AP
A United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:55:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Update: United has since lifted the ground stop for the U.S. and Canada.

United Airlines is asking the FAA to pause departures nationwide due to a system-wide technology issue.

The airline stated that they are holding all aircraft at their departure airports and that flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned.

We will update as more information comes in.

