United Auto Workers set to call more plants to strike Friday at noon if automakers don't meet demands

SPRING HILL, TN (WTVF) — It's been a week since United auto workers started strikes across the country demanding better wages and other benefits. Now there's a new deadline.

The President of UAW says they're prepared to call more plants into the fight today at noon.

UAW President Shawn Fain says if negotiations don't make significant progress, then he will call on more plants to strike which could possibly include the Spring Hill plant. This morning at 9 a.m. he will take to Facebook live to update auto workers across the country on where they stand. In the midst of negotiation talks, more layoffs happened on Thursday.

In Toledo, 12 different shops that supply the Jeep plant where UAW is striking have laid off more than 1,600 workers, according to Bruce Baumhower, president of the union local in northeast Ohio. More than half will get state unemployment benefits, while workers at two companies located inside the Jeep plant have been approved for payments from the union strike fund, “but they can’t picket because they’re not on strike,” he said.

People have been dropping off donations at the Spring Hill site for union members to get through the strike if they need it, but not all folks agree with the strike. As a town, Spring Hill definitely changes when there is a strike, as reflected in the 2019 strike that impacted the economy. Spring Hill and Columbia heavily rely on GM workers and their spending habits. GM in Spring Hill produces some Cadillacs and second-generation GMC Acadia.

Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis said they want to reach a deal and settle the strike. Thursday, they held back from speaking on the strike growing. The UAW is seeking wage increases of more than 30% over four years and other benefits. A striking worker in Ohio says raises are the least automakers can do.

"Record profits year after year that you tout record profits year after year that we read in the news, but we don't get record contracts,” said Production Painter Eloy Garza.

The union says workers deserve a bigger share of companies' record profits. The auto companies say they can’t afford to meet the UAW’s demands because they must invest those profits to help make the transition to electric vehicles. We'll keep a close eye on what happens as this story develops.