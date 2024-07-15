United Way of Greater Nashville collects supplies during 16th annual 'Stuff the Bus' event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Join United Way of Greater Nashville for the organization's 16th annual Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive for elementary students in the nine-county service area.

Supplies can be dropped off at Nissan Stadium on Monday July 15 from 9:15 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Basic school supplies can cost parents an average of $247 per child. According to the professional services firm Deloitte, the cost of school supplies has risen 23.7% since 2020. Despite inflation showing signs of easing, parents still feel the effects of rising prices, and three in ten parents say their households are in a worse financial position than in 2022.

Families struggling to make ends meet often must choose between buying school supplies or putting food on the table. That’s why United Way needs community support to make sure students have supplies to start the school year ready to learn.

School supplies needed:



Colored Pencils (12 pack)

Folder, 2 Pocket, durable poly

Glue Sticks

Markers, washable broad tip (8 pack)

Notebook, 1 subject, wide ruled (70 pages)

Pencil Sharpener, double barrel

Pencils #2HB (12 pack)

Ruler, 12 in

Crayons and scissors have already been accounted for.