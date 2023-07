NASHVILLE, Tenn. — To make sure kids are prepared for another year, the United Way of Greater Nashville is hosting a supply drive.

This year celebrating the 15th annual Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive at Nissan Stadium from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 18. It helps struggling families not have to choose between buying school supplies or putting food on the table.

All backpacks collected will go toward nine counties around Middle Tennessee.