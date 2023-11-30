United Way of Greater Nashville looking for volunteers for free tax prep program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — United Way of Greater Nashville is looking for volunteers to help low income individuals and families prepare their taxes.

This is part of United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance free tax prep program.

The organization is looking for greeters, tax preppers, reviewers, and site coordinators.

You do not need to have previous tax experience. Volunteers who sign up can choose their site location and register for training based on which role they want to take to help.

This will help those who qualify for this program make sure they file correctly, earn money back with tax credits, save on fees, and build financial stability.

For the 2022 tax season, the program filed almost 9,000 returns for Middle Tennesseans, helping taxpayers save $2 million in tax preparing fees.

Volunteers help each family save an average of more than $300 which can instead go towards groceries, rent, or childcare.

Volunteers can sign up here.

If you are interested in receiving this tax filing help, you can find more information here.

Tax prep begins late January.