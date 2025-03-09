United Way of Greater Nashville offers free tax prep service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — United Way of Greater Nashville is offering people a free tax prep service for households making less than $76,000 a year.

It's called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA.

Redeemed Church of God off of Murfreesboro Pike is just one of over 20 locations across middle Tennessee.

You can find the other locations here.

Families can either make an appointment, walk in or drop off their taxes depending on the location.

Each location's days and times they are open vary, but for the average walk in it could take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to get your taxes done.

"So going to a paid tax preparer and missing out on viable credits that could increase the amount of their tax returns. We're keeping money in the families, in their pockets versus spending those getting it done at a paid tax preparer," said United Way of Greater Nashville Director, Economic & Financial Mobility Brandee Davis-Douglas.

A representative from United Way says some families pay 300 to 400 dollars in fees to get their taxes done, when that money could be used for something else.

"But this is viable money that could help pay childcare fees, transportation costs, I mean cost of living has increased, rental and mortgage rates are up skyrocketed, so this can help them kind of mitigate some of those challenges that they're facing everyday," said Davis-Douglas.

This program is done through a partnership with the IRS.

The volunteers are trained and certified by the IRS.

"We're providing the same level of expertise through our certified volunteers that they would receive at a paid tax preparer. So the service level, the customer service and the interpersonal relationships that we're connecting with individuals in he community is the same that they would receive if they were sitting across from a paid tax preparer. The only difference is that we're not charging them anything to do it," said Davis-Douglas.

The group is trying to spread the word about their program so more people can take advantage of it.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.