United Way of Greater Nashville receives donation to help vulnerable families during heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Electrolux Group is donating more than $141,000 worth of room air conditioners to the United Way of Greater Nashville for distribution to the most vulnerable populations located both in the local community and surrounding areas.

Electrolux Group employees are pressing pause on their busy workdays to unload the AC units from an 18-wheeler, putting the company’s purpose of shaping living for the better into action.

They'll be unloading the units in Springfield at TNKids Nutrition, Inc. between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday.