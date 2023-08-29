Watch Now
News

Actions

United Way of Greater Nashville receives donation to help vulnerable families during heatwave

United Way
WTVF
United Way
Posted at 5:17 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 06:17:41-04

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Electrolux Group is donating more than $141,000 worth of room air conditioners to the United Way of Greater Nashville for distribution to the most vulnerable populations located both in the local community and surrounding areas.

Electrolux Group employees are pressing pause on their busy workdays to unload the AC units from an 18-wheeler, putting the company’s purpose of shaping living for the better into action.

They'll be unloading the units in Springfield at TNKids Nutrition, Inc. between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book