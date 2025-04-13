United Way of Greater Nashville reminds people of free tax prep service as deadline approaches

The deadline to file your taxes is approaching fast and United Way of Greater Nashville is reminding people of free tax prep service.

It's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, VITA put on by United Way of Greater Nashville.

They offer people a free tax prep service for households making less than $76,000 a year at more than 20 locations across middle Tennessee.

Families can either make an appointment, walk in or drop off their taxes depending on the location.

Each location's days and times they are open vary, but for the average walk-in in it could take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to get your taxes done.

The deadline to get your taxes done is Tuesday, April 15 so they recommend coming in as soon as possible to avoid any penalties.

"Because it keeps money in your pocket. For some of those things that you are experiencing everyday, from food and transportation to child care expenses, it's very important that every dollar counts. SO any amount, any penny, any dollar that we can keep in tax payers pockets, that is our mission to do so," said United Way of Greater Nashville Director of Economic & Financial Mobility Brandee Davis-Douglas.

The YMCA locations only offer the service to their members, but there are other options as well.

They says they understand that things happen, both in and out of your control. So, they will still offer their service even after the deadline.

"We know that stuff happens. We serve working families. So folks are hustling, bustling every day to get to and from work and take care of their families. And sometimes meeting that deadline is just impossible. So we try out best to provide extended services to individuals who are running into those barriers in the community."

