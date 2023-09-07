United Way teams up with MC3 to help those disadvantaged in Nashville community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two organizations in Nashville are teaming up to tackle what they say is a big problem: racial disparities in educational and the workforce.

The United Way of Greater Nashville is partnering with Music City Construction Careers to create an apprenticeship program that trains those who have gone without on health and safety, financial literacy and other things they'll need to overcome those educational and employment challenges.

These two groups say you never know who in your friend or family circle is struggling and need resources to move forward.

According to their data, in Nashville educational and employment numbers show 88% of black residents over 18 have high school diplomas. This compares to 94% of their white counterparts and 54% of their Hispanic peers.

The divide further widens after high school, with just under 30% of black students earning bachelor's degrees compared to 55% of white students. United Way says they're taking big steps in changing the lives of thousands of people who are disadvantaged.

They stated their apprenticeship program gets people jobs with an average hourly wage increase from $12 to $18 dollars in the first year, and up to almost 29 dollars after completing the apprenticeship. With a 70% job placement rate in 2023 alone, 37 people found employment and 31 gained access to healthcare.

If you know someone who could benefit from this program, United Way says you can contact them or Music City Construction to learn about the steps and qualifications. All in all, they say this work is all about changing lives in the Nashville.