University of Kentucky student among those killed in South Korea stampede

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students at the University of Kentucky are remembering a student who died during a study abroad in South Korea.

Anne Gieske, who was studying nursing, died during a crowd surge in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

Anne Gieske Instagram

Gieske grew up in Northern Kentucky. In second grade she met Ava Alexander. They’ve been friends ever since, with both studying nursing at UK.

“She is a remarkable person and I never would have imagined anything like this happening to her, she would have gone on to do so many great things,” Alexander said.

Alexander has been left in shock by the news. She said she spoke with Gieske on her birthday a few days ago.

She described Gieske as happy, inclusive, and smart.

“Anne was the most kind, selfless person I have ever known," Alexander said.

The type of friend always willing to lend a helping hand.