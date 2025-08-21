University of Tennessee Chattanooga lockdown lifted, no threat identified

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was under lockdown due to a possible active shooter in the University Center or Library on Thursday.

The lockdown has since been lifted as law enforcement found no evidence of a threat.

All classes and campus activities will be canceled until August 22 at 8 a.m.

All students and non-essential employees may leave campus for the day.

We have very limited information at this time, we will update as details come in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.