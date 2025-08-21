University of Tennessee Chattanooga lockdown lifted, no threat identified

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was under lockdown due to a possible active shooter in the University Center or Library on Thursday.
The lockdown has since been lifted as law enforcement found no evidence of a threat.
All classes and campus activities will be canceled until August 22 at 8 a.m.
All students and non-essential employees may leave campus for the day.
We have very limited information at this time, we will update as details come in.
