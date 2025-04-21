Unleash the fiesta: Your ultimate guide to Cinco de Mayo events & bar crawls!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cinco de Mayo is almost here and if you're planning on heading out on the town to celebrate, we've got you covered!

From celebrations to bar crawls, this guide is your one stop shop for all things Cinco de Mayo!

You can celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long at Saint Anejo! There will be live DJs from Friday through Monday! On Monday, you can enjoy $9 margaritas!

This is free for all ages!

The Restaurant at W Nashville will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo Weekend Brunch on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can expect breakfast enchiladas, a build your own taco bar and plenty of sweets!

Admission is $55 a person.

Looking for a rooftop experience? Proof will be hosting a weekend fiesta with cocktails and music! Admission is free, but you must be 21+ to attend.

Near Assembly Food Hall? They'll be hosting an event on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. with Mexican food, face painting and live music! Admission is free and all ages are welcome to attend!

From 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, The Green Light Bar will be hosting a party with food, drinks and more! Admission is free and open to all ages!

On Sunday and Monday, Nashville Live will be hosting a free event called "Drinko de Mayo"! You can get tequila discounts, merch and even better...admission is free! You have to be 21+ to attend.

The Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Fonda will run on Sunday and Monday with food and drink specials, music by DJ Blanco, a kids tent and more! Admission is free and all ages are welcome!

On Monday, May 5, you can start your day at Plaza Mariachi, where festivities run from noon to 11 p.m. Enjoy authentic Mexican entertainment, delicious food, and a variety of refreshing tequilas and margaritas in a vibrant atmosphere. Admission is free, making it perfect for families and all ages.

If you’re in the mood for a festive brunch, head to Federales between noon and 3 p.m. for a delightful spread of cuisine paired with flavorful cocktails. Reservations are encouraged, and all ages are welcome to join in the fun.

For an evening of lively music, consider stopping by Rudy’s Jazz Room from 9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., where Giovanni Rodriguez & 12 Manos will take the stage. This energetic event features dancing and drink specials; just remember that you must be 21 or older to attend, with tickets starting at $19.

Earlier in the day, Acme Feed & Seed will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., featuring a live Mariachi band at 4 p.m. Enjoy drink specials from Casamigos and 21 Seed, along with plenty of opportunities to dance again, all ages are welcome with no admission fee.

For a unique experience, don’t miss the White Limozeen Pool Party, kicking off at 3:00 PM. This adults-only pool party features music from DJ Topo Bandido and refreshing drinks from Patron; make sure to RSVP to secure your spot in this relaxed yet festive gathering.

Get ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with some lively bar crawls that will revel in the vibrant spirit of the occasion!

First up is the Tacos & Margs Crawl on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. at Margaritaville.

This exciting crawl will take participants through a variety of hot spots, including Corner Pub Downtown, DraftKings Sports & Social, Acme Feed & Seed, and more. With ticket prices ranging from $24.99 to $54.99, this 21-and-over event promises delicious tacos and refreshing margaritas, ensuring a fun-filled afternoon and evening.

Also on Saturday is the Cinco De Mayo Bar Crawl hosted by PubCrawls, running from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at various bars throughout Nashville.

Kicking off at Live Oak, attendees can look forward to enjoying tasty tacos, icy margaritas, and a lively atmosphere. Tickets start at just $7.79 for this 21-and-over event, making it an affordable option for a festive night out.

For those looking to continue the celebration on Monday, the Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl in the Printers Alley area of Downtown Nashville offers a fun-packed experience from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. This crawl will hit five bars and includes enticing drink specials, games, and various entertaining activities.

Tickets for this event are priced at $25, and as with the other crawls, participants must be 21 or older to join in the fun.

With such a diverse array of events, there’s something for everyone this Cinco de Mayo!

