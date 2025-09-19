Unlicensed massage therapist in Tennessee arrested in undercover sting

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she offered to perform sexual acts for money during an undercover sting at a Goodlettsville spa.

Investigators began looking into the Four Seasons Spa on Memorial Drive following multiple complaints about advertisements promoting illicit services.

According to police, Zong Lan Sheng was taken into custody and charged with prostitution and impersonating a licensed professional. She is being held on a $6,500 bond.

Authorities also confirmed that the Four Seasons Spa is not licensed by the Tennessee Department of Health.

