Unloaded Handgun Found In Blackman M.S. Student's Locker

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A student at Blackman Middle School was arrested after an unloaded handgun was found in his locker.

James Evans, with Rutherford County Schools, said the gun was found around 11 a.m. Thursday after school officials learned about a student having a weapon on campus.

The school resource officer questioned the student and his belongings were searched. Officials said an unloaded handgun was found inside his backpack in his locker. Ammunition was also found in the bag.

The eighth-grader was arrested by the school resource officer and has been expelled from the school. He was not identified.

In an email sent to parents, Evans said in part: “I know these situations frighten parents, but we want to thank you and your students for continuing to be vigilant and for reporting any suspicious activity you see. Doing so is one of the best ways to assist us with maintaining safe campuses.”