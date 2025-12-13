Unmarked vehicles, work van stops: ICE arrests in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested at least 15 people in Middle Tennessee this past week, according to advocates who are documenting the activity throughout the region.

Music City Migra Watch says they have witnessed armed agents making stops in unmarked vehicles, including a detention in Smyrna that was captured on video. The advocacy group says agents are targeting people in work vans as people travel to their jobs.

"They're going after people with families that are just going to work, trying to get by, trying to support their family, trying to have a better life," said Ashley Warbington, an advocate who has been recording encounters.

Warbington emphasized the importance of documentation during these stops.

"It's very important that they know they have the right to remain silent, and documenting that encounter is really incredibly important in this moment," Warbington said.

Warbington says the recent activity differs from operations conducted in May, when the Tennessee Highway Patrol stopped more than 600 vehicles over six nights in majority Hispanic neighborhoods in South Nashville. Those stops, conducted in partnership with ICE, led to nearly 200 arrests.

"This last week has certainly been more activity than we've seen in a while, but this activity is very different than what we saw in May," Warbington said. "These are agents, ICE agents, going out into the community anywhere in Nashville and surrounding counties, and pulling over individuals going to work in their work bands. They're pulling them over without the help of another law enforcement agency."

An ICE supervisor confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that agents are making arrests in Middle Tennessee, describing them as part of ongoing efforts to detain people who are in the country illegally and have committed crimes.

An ICE spokesperson provided a statement when reports first emerged three weeks ago: "As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention, and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality."

However, data from the Deportation Data project shows that in the first nine months of President Trump's second term, around 75,000 people arrested by ICE did not have a criminal record. That represents over a third of all ICE arrests during that period.

A suspected ICE vehicle was also spotted near an Inglewood elementary school, though Metro School Board Member Zach Young posted on Facebook that there were no reports of ICE entering school property. Young said schools should remain safe spaces for families.

Community organizes toy drive

Advocates are working to support families affected by immigration enforcement activities. They continue to assist families impacted during the May operations while organizing holiday support for children whose parents have been detained.

The organization is partnering with community members for "House of Hope" to collect more than 1,000 toys for kids whose parents were detained and for those too afraid to leave home to shop. Only 300 toys have been collected so far.

"Regardless of what's going on out in the communities, regardless of what's going on in the household, in the family, within the families, we want to make sure that the kids feel that sense of joy," said Toy Drive Organizer Dulce Castro.

People can drop off toys by December 19 at Viva La Fresa, a Mexican and French fusion coffee shop at 17 S. Lowry St. in Smyrna, and receive a free drink in return. Online donations are also accepted.

"If you've been thinking about it, you know, this is the perfect example of what you can do to be able to brighten up a child's day on Christmas morning," said Viva La Fresa Owner Jasmin Gonzalez.

