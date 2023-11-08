'Unprecedented demand' for new RSV medication creates national shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the United States. Now, a new drug is protecting babies from the virus.

"It's a product that's used to prevent RSV in children," said Pharmacy Director of Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Ashley Houser. "It's a one-time dose for most patients."

The CDC recently recommended the prescription medication Beyfortus for all babies under 8 months.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital began administering it in October. Since then, demand has been so high there's now a national shortage.

"Unfortunately, several weeks into the implementation we were kind of notified that there wasn't going to be enough product to go around this season," said Houser.

The hospital has prioritized high-risk patients, like those with chronic lung disease, congenital heart disease or cystic fibrosis.

"So we've been looking at different options and ways that we can stretch the inventory we've got," said Houser.

But Houser said there is still enough to go around for those who need it.

"We have not historically had a product to prevent RSV in young patients, patients under the age of eight months, across the board," said Houser. "Historically all we've had is Synagis for high-risk patients. So we would not expect the shortage of this product to result in an increase in RSV disease."