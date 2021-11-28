Unruly Spirit Airlines passenger zip-tied, arrested at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday evening, a passenger on Spirit Airlines at BNA was zip-tied and taken into custody after fighting with multiple flight attendants.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police received a call from Spirit Airlines around 7 p.m. involving a disruptive passenger flying into gate A1.

When officers arrived, they were informed that the passenger, 42-year-old Amanda Henry, punched one flight attendant and pulled another attendant's hair.

Henry's feet were restrained by plastic zip-ties. She reportedly smelled of alcohol and showed further signs of impairment with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

After removing the ties, officers assisted Henry while walking away and informed her that she was under arrest for public intoxication.

When handcuffed, Henry attempted to pull away several times while officers tried to get her into a police car. She reportedly stiffened her legs to prevent the door from closing and even yelled "shoot me!" multiple times.

Police then took her to Metro Booking without incident. Spirit Airlines said they would not press any charges.

Amanda Henry was released Sunday morning around 6 a.m. after posting a $100 bond. Her charges have been dismissed.