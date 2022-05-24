Unsettled weather for the next few days in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Keep the rain gear handy for the next few days. Scattered storms will persist on and off for the next three days.

It won't rain from sun-up to sun-down, but there will be multiple waves of rain each day with thunderstorms most likely in the afternoon hours.

The overall severe threat is low, but a couple of strong storms are possible both Wednesday & Thursday afternoon. Some localized flooding is possible Thursday as the final chance for heavy downpours rolls through.

Thankfully we dry off just in time for our holiday weekend.