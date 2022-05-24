Watch
News

Actions

Unsettled weather for the next few days in Middle Tennessee

wx1.png
WTVF
wx1.png
Posted at 6:46 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 19:46:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Keep the rain gear handy for the next few days. Scattered storms will persist on and off for the next three days.

It won't rain from sun-up to sun-down, but there will be multiple waves of rain each day with thunderstorms most likely in the afternoon hours. 

wx2.png

The overall severe threat is low, but a couple of strong storms are possible both Wednesday & Thursday afternoon. Some localized flooding is possible Thursday as the final chance for heavy downpours rolls through.

Thankfully we dry off just in time for our holiday weekend.

wx3.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap