Unsure if you qualify for free and reduced meals? Check our guide to find out.

As we head into a new school year, it's so incredibly important to make sure that students are being given healthy and nutritious meals each and every day.

Some students qualify for free or reduced price lunches during the school year.

And schools will typically send out applications, but if you believe you qualify and didn't receive one, you should contact your child's school.

Even if your child qualified last year, you will need to fill out another application for this school year.

Do I need to fill out an application for each of my children?

No. One application can be used for all kids!

Who can get free meals?

All children in households receiving SNAP benefits or Families First

If your household’s gross income is within the free limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines

Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court

Children who meet the definition of homeless, runaway, or migrant

Also note: you or your child do not have to be U.S. citizens to qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

What if I don't qualify now, but do later in the school year?

You may apply at any time during the school year.

What if my income is different or changes?

Include the income you normally receive.

We are in the military, should we include our housing allowance as income?

Yes, if you get an off-base housing allowance, it must be included as income. But if your housing is part of the Military Housing Privatization Initiative, do not.

What if my spouse is deployed to a combat zone?

Combat pay is not counted as income.

For a look at the eligibility and income guidelines, click here.

