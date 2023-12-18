Up-Down Nashville robbed for thousands after employee was held at gunpoint and tied to a chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A popular arcade bar in East Nashville is at the center of a police investigation after an employee was robbed at gunpoint and tied up over the weekend.

Sunday, police were called to Up-Down on Woodland Street after an employee told officers a man approached him to ask for money while he was taking out the trash at 6 a.m.

Police say the suspect then flashed a gun and demanded that the employee take him to the arcade’s safe where he stole thousands of dollars. According to police, the robber tied the employee to a chair with an extension cord and taped his hands to the armrests.

He was able to free himself and call police, but not before the robber cut wires to the video surveillance system.

Police are asking for your help to track down the suspect. He is described as a 25 to 35-year-old man. During the time of the incident, he was wearing all black except a red brim on his hat and a neck gaiter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. There's a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.