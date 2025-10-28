Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Up to $100 of SNAP matched at Nashville Farmers Market as part of new program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those in need of assistance purchasing fresh food can do so now at the Nashville Farmers Market through a new program.

The Nashville Farmers' Market Fresh Bucks program will match spending up to $100 for all customers that are using their EBT to purchase fresh food.

Shoppers will be able to use their EBT card to shop at the participating booths and then bring their EBT receipt to the info booth 173 in the farm shed to receive Fresh Bucks tokens equal to the amount spent.

The reimbursement booth is typically open on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 2 pm.

Participating vendors include Smiley’s Farm, Plano Produce, Hext Quality Meat, and Hancock Family Farms.

