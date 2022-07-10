NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The upcoming Davidson County ballot for the August 4 State & Federal Primary, County General and Oak Hill Municipal Election will be the longest in Metro history.

The ballot includes candidates for more than 65 elected offices, 26 judicial retention questions, and 4 proposed Charter Amendments.

Because the ballot is so full, voting is expected to take longer than usual. Election officials are warning voters to plan ahead for the additional time commitment.

“Sample ballots have been arriving in mailboxes this week,” said Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections. “With 20 pages of information to digest, we hope all voters will study their options and arrive prepared to cast their ballot.”

“Some voters may choose to mark their sample ballot and bring it along when visiting their polling location,” continued Roberts. “With such a long ballot, voters could experience lines. Referring to their marked sample ballot may help them progress more quickly through the ballot on the marking device. While campaign materials are not allowed inside polling locations, sample ballots are permitted.”

The free GoVoteTN app is another option to assist voters, and it is allowed inside polling locations by state law. It allows users to view voting information, including a candidate list that can be marked for easy reference.

“We always encourage Election Day voters to check the Polling Place Finder... or use GoVoteTN, so they are sure to arrive at their assigned polling location to vote,” said Roberts. “This is especially important if the last time you voted was in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

“Of course, if the voter chooses to vote early, they may visit any of our 11 Early Voting locations across Davidson County,” said Roberts. “Voters should bring a photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government when they vote in person. College student IDs and IDs issued by local governments or other states are not accepted. The new REAL ID is not required.”

Early Voting begins Friday. Neighborhood voting locations will open the following Wednesday, on July 20.

All Early Voting locations open at 8 a.m. daily. Mondays and Fridays, they are open until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday hours extend to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday hours only last until 4:30 p.m. Sites are closed on Sunday.

The following is a list of the 11 Early Voting locations in the Metro area: