Upcoming event looks to help new moms navigate motherhood and prepare for life with a little one

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When a family welcomes a new baby, most of the attention goes to that little one. But one local event is making sure moms feel supported, too.

On Saturday, April 18, Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is hosting a community baby shower focused on mothers.

Moms can pick up free items and take part in sessions like infant CPR, car seat safety, and postpartum care.

Shanika Kidd with MWCHC says keeping new moms in mind during such a tumultuous time can help calm common anxieties make sure everyone is adjusting well.

"It is easy to neglect that self aspect when there's a new person involved. Postpartum care is something we talk about a lot. Our behavioral health team helps our pediatric and women's team work with those patients who may need the extra support."

The event welcomes expectant moms and those who’ve given birth in the past six months.

To attend, give them a call at 615-327-9400.

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