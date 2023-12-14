Updated shelter information: Where you can go after tornadoes in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The American Red Cross has updated its shelter information on Thursday afternoon.

Seven tornadoes crossed into the NewsChannel 5 viewing area on Dec. 9, with an outbreak across Tennessee and Kentucky.

The American Red Cross said it will help with reporting damages to homes, food and medical needs, including prescription medicine. The group will also have mental health and spiritual advisers available for those who need it.

If you still need shelter, these places are still available.

Clarksville

Northeast High School, 3701 Trenton Road

Nashville

Madison Church of Christ, 106 Gallatin Pike N.

Dickson

Dickson YMCA, 225 Hensley Drive

Springfield

The Center – Community Center, 401 North Main Street