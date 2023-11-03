UPS among companies hiring for the holidays; other companies hiring less than past years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is that time of year, you probably have already seen the Christmas decorations in stores.

Many major retailers are hiring for the holiday season, but compared to previous years there may not be as many openings in retail stores.

It is no surprise online shopping is now how many people buy their gifts. That means there is a big need for postal workers.

UPS hopes to hire more than 270 employees in the Nashville area, and is hosting a hiring event at its Whites Creek Pike location called Brown Friday.

UPS said from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., people can get hired in as fast as 20 minutes. It's looking for warehouse workers, driver helpers, and seasonal support drivers starting between $21 and $23 an hour.

UPS will be working to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers nationwide. People can also apply to jobs online or find an in-person hiring event near them.

Amazon is also looking for more than 100,000 new employees to get them through the busy holiday season.

However, some big box stores are hiring less than previous years.

Macy's hiring plans include 3,000 fewer jobs than last year, and Dick's Sporting Good's will have 400 fewer positions.

Searches for seasonal jobs are up 19 percent compared to 2022, but seasonal job postings are down 6 percent.

Julie Bauke, Chief Career Startegist at the Bauke Group, said there are other ways nowadays to make extra cash for the holidays.

"The only side hustle you used to be able to get was seasonal. Now we've got everything from, you know, small consulting gigs, writing, teaching people AI, doing online training, driving Uber or Lyft, delivering from Instacart, delivering from Amazon, DoorDash. And so your ability to put extra cash in your pocket is really year round now." said Bauke.

Target will also have plenty of positions open. They are planning to hire about 100,000 people nationwide for the holidays, which is the same as last year.