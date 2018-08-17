Upside-Down Jellyfish Take Up Residence At Vanderbilt University's SSMV Aquarium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Incoming students aren't the only ones new to Vanderbilt's campus. Now there's upside-down jellyfish who've moved in to help bring the ocean closer to Middle Tennessee.

"These jellyfish actually came from the Tennessee aquarium where they were raised in captivity," said Dr. Jordan Grigor. "They originally came from Key West in Florida."

Dr. Grigor is a post doctoral teaching fellow at Vanderbilt's School for Science and Mathematics. He says studying these organisms up-close is better than any textbook.

Mert Sekmen says he could stare at the jellyfish all day.

Sekmen is a Junior and part of a program called "School for Science and Math at Vanderbilt" or SSMV. The Peabody College program takes high school students and introduces them to college-level projects.

The jellyfish are now a permanent part of the university and will serve as research subjects and inspiration for the next generation of scientists, conservationists, and marine biologists.