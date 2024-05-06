Urban development could impact where you spot cicadas. Here's why.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Middle Tennessee, the anticipated emergence of cicadas after more than a decade underground is unveiling a landscape that might be unrecognizable to these insects in 2024.

Traditionally associated with deciduous trees and shrubs such as oak, maple, and hickory, cicadas play a crucial role in ecosystems. Adult cicadas extract sap from trees, while females deposit their eggs in tree branches.

Habitat loss driven by urbanization is a threat to cicada populations.

They are creepy and crawly. I went and found some cicadas in some Nashville neighborhoods in the player above.

Residents in areas with fewer trees are noticing a decrease in cicada populations compared to previous emergence cycles.

“The ones that I've seen today in the last couple of days are the small ones and they're certainly not as prevalent as I've been seeing on the media in some other parts of the state and other parts of the country,” Tim Mercer said.

One reason why could be the lack of trees in his yard. Area where you're seeing a lot of trees are likely places, you'll see a lot of cicadas.

Midhula Gireesh — an assistant professor and extension specialist at the University of Tennessee's entomology and plant pathology department — highlighted the significance of trees for cicadas' survival above ground.

“Tree as they mature, they feed on the sap and from the roots and then they come, and they mate and the female she prefers like trees for laying her eggs too,” said Gireesh.

She explained that habitat modifications, such as deforestation for farmland or urban expansion, disrupt cicadas' food sources and nesting grounds, ultimately affecting their emergence patterns.

The impact of urban development on cicada populations is evident as mature trees are cleared to make way for new construction projects.

The destruction of previous nesting sites contributes to the decline in cicada numbers, as the insects rely on specific tree species for feeding and reproduction.

Cicadas like oak, maple and hickory trees. Evergreen trees are typically avoided.