Urban League of Middle Tennessee hosts 'Get Out the Vote' rally and fish fry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Outside the Southeast Branch of the Nashville Public Library, candidates made their pitch to passers by. So did the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

"Our mission nationally is to empower community and change lives and we want to make sure that African Americans and under served populations have everything that they need, whether it's voting, it's education, it's a job," said the league's Director of Civic and Community Engagement, Kenya McGruder.

With just a few days left of early voting, members of the league encouraged residents not to wait to cast their ballot for the upcoming county primary election.

"We want to make sure that everyone knows that there is a local election happening right now and we want to make sure that they know to go vote," said McGruder.

On the ballot includes offices like school board, judgeships, and district attorney.

McGruder said, "yesterday the total was about 6,000 people had voted since early voting got started on the 13th of April and that's really a shame."

This comes after Metro Council approved new district maps following the 2020 census.

"Everything is going to be topsy-turvy come May 3, which means that where you voted last year on election day may not be your polling place," said McGruder. "So if you want to make sure that you know where you're going, go to an early voting location."

Early voting ends April 28. All early voting locations open at 8 a.m. daily. Mondays and Fridays are open until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday hours extend to 7 p.m. with Wednesday and Saturday hours until 4:30 p.m. Voting sites are closed on Sunday.

WHERE TO EARLY VOTE

Belle Meade City Hall – 4705 Harding Pike

Bellevue Library – 720 Baugh Road

Bordeaux Library – 4000 Clarksville Pike

Casa Azafrán Community Center – 2195 Nolensville Pike

Edmondson Pike Library – 5501 Edmondson Pike

Goodlettsville Community Center – 200 Memorial Drive

Green Hills Library – 3701 Benham Avenue

Hermitage Library – 3700 James Kay Lane

Howard Office Building – 700 2nd Avenue South

Madison Library – 610 Gallatin Pike South

Southeast Library – 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway

For a full list of candidates, click here.