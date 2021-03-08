Urban League of Middle Tennessee launching 'Equity in Action' program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Urban League of Middle Tennessee is launching an "Equity in Action" program this year, an effort to help boost visibility of Black-owned businesses and people of color in the workplace.

In the last five years, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President Clifton Harris has heard more about diversity efforts in Nashville but hasn't always seen them follow through.

"I think there's been a lot of discussion, a lot of talk about diversity, inclusion and now equity has been included," Harris said. "I think its time to see action."

He said that action needs to include equity, not just diversity.

"I think equity has to be the lens that we look through that drives everything," he explained.

That's why this year, the Urban League of Middle Tennessee is launching Equity In Action, a program that will pair Black and white businesses leaders together to help improve equity in Nashville's professional environments.

"The whole purpose of equity in action is to address the challenges that people of color experience every day in the workplace," Harris said.

The Urban League is hosting a virtual information session about the project this Thursday.