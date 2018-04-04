U.S. Davis Cup Team, USTA Host Kids Clinic In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The U.S. is facing off against Belgium in this year's Davis Cup. The quarterfinal will be in full-swing this weekend. NewsChannel 5 got a chance to hang out with the team at a USTA Kids Clinic.
It's a day the kids won't soon forget. Young players had the chance to hit with household names like team captain Jim Courier and U.S. Davis Cup team member Sam Querrey.
"Anytime we get to play Davis Cup in America we like to go to any local club or kids communities, to hit with the kids and get them into tennis. So far this event has been great," said Querrey.
Tennis enthusiast Ezra Crum is only 9-years-old but he's no stranger to the game.
"[I've been playing] for about two years," he said.
Crum said meeting some of his tennis idols had him a little nervous.
"I don't understand how they're gonna talk to me. How they're gonna be," he said.
"I think we all remember when we were in that position. Seven to 10-years-old. A pro would come out and we would go crazy," said U.S. Davis Cup Team member Jack Sock.
The Kids Clinic was hosted by the USTA as part of their new "Net Generation" brand.
Leah Friedman with the USTA said tennis is a sport for anyone and any age. She said they hope this event and the 2018 Davis Cup will draw even more kids to the game.