US plans to roll out 10 million vaccine doses for children under 5 after FDA authorization

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A rollout plan is in place for children aged six months to five years to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, but it still needs to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, the tentative plan is to send out about 10 million vaccine doses initially and the providers and facilities that have ordered doses must be able to receive vaccine shipment on February 21.

The vaccine must first receive the green light from the FDA's vaccine advisory committee, which is meeting next Tuesday.

Then it will head to the CDC for its recommendation. For this age group, the CDC director will have to sign off before shots can be administered.

White House officials said they'll be able to begin shipping the vaccine with the FDA's approval, so it will be readily available once given the final green light.

Pfizer is looking to first authorize the first two doses now of what will ultimately be a three-dose vaccine for children under age 5. Health officials are hoping that provides more immediate comfort to families.

"By requesting authorization for two doses now, those kids can start getting their two doses so that by the time that third dose is approved, they’re already two doses into it and it’s just less of a delay in getting those kids vaccinated," said Pediatric Infectious Disease expert Dr. Juan Dumois.