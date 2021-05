NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The USA Cornhole Club Championship will be held at Bridgestone Arena this summer.

On June 18-19 eight-member teams (4 men and 4 women) will face off in the championship.

You can register for the event here.

The championship will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Network on June 20 from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. EST.