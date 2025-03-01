USDA terminates a $1 million federal contract to help fund tree planting programs in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The William Edmondson Homesite, Park & Gardens in Nashville’s Edgehill neighborhood has become a beacon of community collaboration and environmental stewardship.

As the park continues to celebrate its transformation into a cherished green space, local leaders are grappling with the unexpected news that a supplemental federal funding source has been cut.

Brenda Morrow, the Executive Director of Organized Neighbors of Edgehill, says she's excited to say the park is a level two arboretum.

“To sit here now knowing that we raised over $80,000 to put that play park there, and planted all these trees, these beautiful trees, and created tags to go on the trees,” Morrow said.

The park, which has become a cherished gathering space for the community, represents a collaboration between local residents, businesses, and several non-profit organizations.

Morrow notes that it’s not just a place for play but a reflection of the neighborhood's collective effort to create a lasting space of their own.

Mark Schlicher, Vice President and founding board member of Friends of the William Edmondson Homesite, Park & Gardens, is equally excited about the growth.

“That is over 75 unique species of trees, over 100 trees total, some mature trees that have been here for decades, and over 100 trees that have been planted by neighborhood volunteers,” Schlicher said.

The organization has worked closely with partners like the Cumberland River Compact to bring greenery and vibrancy to the park.

The Cumberland River Compact, an organization committed to improving urban green spaces, has played a key role in planting trees in the community, contributing to many trees you'll find in Edgehill.

The Compact, known for its work in expanding the tree canopy across Metro Nashville, planted 50,000 trees in the last seven years, many of which are now thriving at the William Edmondson Homesite.

However, recent news has cast a shadow over these efforts. On Friday, the Mayor's Office confirmed the termination of a significant $1 million USDA federal contract with the Cumberland River Compact, which previously helped fund the urban forestry projects.

This decision has raised concerns within the community, especially among those who have seen firsthand the positive impact the tree canopy program has had in Edgehill.

“It makes me angry. A lot of stuff that's coming up day by day overnight. It makes me angry,” Morrow said.

Despite the setback, Schlicher remains hopeful.

"We wish them the best. We hope that this can be straightened out, and we know that they're staffed by resilient people,” he said.

The federal grant in question was intended to help the Cumberland River Compact build on the success of Root Nashville, a tree-planting initiative aimed at expanding the city’s green spaces.

The termination of the contract is supplemental funding for the Cumberland River Compact. The nonprofit has assured the community that it will continue its urban forestry work through the Root Nashville program, with support from Metro Water.

