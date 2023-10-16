Using Facebook Marketplace? Cybersecurity expert says there are something things you should know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Online marketplaces have become a part of everyday life — a place where you can find anything from clothing to electronics and even real estate all at a bargain price.

"Through technology we're all buying and selling things online," said retired FBI agent Scott Augenbaum. "There are all these online marketplaces, but the criminals are on there too."

Sadly, that was the case when 19-year-old Preston Colson was shot after meeting a buyer to sell his electric scooter in Madison.

Augenbaum said online marketplaces are a hotbed for criminals.

"Because it’s easy to take advantage of people," he said.

He says if users are going to meet someone to make a sale to never meet them at your home and never go alone.

"We’re going to meet at a public place. We’re going to meet somewhere, which is really well-lit. We’re going to look at the neighborhood. We’re going to take precautions, because if not bad things will happen," said Augenbaum.

But bad situations could also happen before you even leave your home. Scammers turn to places like Facebook Marketplace to make quick money, that's why Augenbaum says check their profile ahead of time.

"Is this a brand new profile? Is this someone over here who just has two friends?" he said.

And when possible, he said cash is still king.

"So let’s say that I’m going buy something from you and you ask for a deposit and you say send me $500 either Venmo or cash app, as a deposit and then I go to meet you and you don’t show up. I’m not getting my money back," said Augenbaum.