Using their summer break, Nashville students produced song together

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A song written and produced together by Nashville students and teachers has now made its way to Music Row.
“Every Student Known” is available for listening and viewing on streaming services, YouTube and the Metro Nashville Public Schools website.
This effort came together from the performing arts director Franklin Willis, who asked students across Nashville to contribute.
The district then convened a four-day songwriting summit this summer. The students visited Capitol Christian Music Group and recorded at Universal Music Group Nashville’s studios in Berry Hill.
