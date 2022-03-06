USPS helps deliver more than 270 million free COVID-19 tests.

NASHVILLE. TENN. (WTVF) — President Biden offered 500 million free COVID-19 tests to the public when at-home tests were hard to find earlier this year. People were able to order the tests online and have them shipped straight to their home.

The United States Postal Service said it’s delivered test kit packages to 68 million households across the country. In each kit were four tests totaling 270 million tests that were sent out.

Even when the big January surge was starting to come down, people continued to request the free tests. USPS said six million test kit packages were sent out February 22, which marked the highest single-day shipment since they began sending out tests in late January.

This has been a hefty task for the Postal Service to complete. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said it’s been a major point of pride throughout the organization to have met their own performance expectations and the public’s.

48 fulfillment centers, hundreds of processing centers, thousands of post offices and hundreds of thousands of employees have been involved in the effort.

A second round of tests from the administration will be available this week.

According to U.S. Postal Service, Americans can start placing their orders for the second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests next week. People can visit https://www.covidtests.gov/ to order their free at-home tests or go directly to the USPS order form: https://special.usps.com/testkits.

If you need help ordering your tests, you can call 1-800-232-0233 (1-888-720-7489 for TTY).