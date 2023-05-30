USPS is hosting June Job Fairs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On June 2, 16 and 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the United States Postal Service is holding job fairs for potential employees.

These job fairs are open to everyone. There will be Postal Service employees at each location to answer questions about benefits, qualifications, and applications.

USPS offers career advancement opportunities and competitive wages and benefits. The starting pay for Rural Carrier Associates is $19.94 per hour. For City Carrier Assistants, it is $19.33 per hour. All applicants must be 18 years of age, with availability on weekends and holidays. Applications are available online.