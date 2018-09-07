USPS Master Key Stolen In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - The master key for the United States Postal Service in Clarksville has been stolen.

Authorities told NewsChannel 5 that so far thieves have been stealing checks, forging them, and cashing them at the bank.

Multiple people in Montgomery County have already reportedly become victims in this crime. The master key can open mailboxes all across the county.

People who have mailed checks have been urged to check their bank accounts for any suspicious activity.

Police have made two arrests so far in the case, and those suspects were identified as Adam Paul Perrelli and Jessie Marie Decker. Authorities said they're still on the lookout for an additional suspect.

The investigation remained ongoing.