USPS sends warning about uptick in mail theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You may want to think twice about what you're putting in the mail. That's a warning coming from the United States Postal Service as it's seen an increase in theft.

For the second month in a row, the postal service is warning against people mailing checks either sending them through a home mailbox or the blue collection box. Instead, officials said the safest place to send them through going inside the local post office.

For those expecting a check or something else valuable in the mail, make sure you're checking it daily.

There were roughly 300,000 complaints of mail theft in 2021, more than double the year prior.

Thieves are not only taking from mailboxes and collection boxes but targeting deliveries directly. It's happening nationally and locally.

Just this week, a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Green Hills near Dorcas Drive by two men wearing masks. They stole two trays of mail and fled. Metro Police said they left in a dark gray sedan believed to be a Toyota. No tags were visible.