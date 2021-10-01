USPS slows first-class mail delivery starting in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting October 1, your mail will take longer to get where it needs to go.

The U.S. Postal Service's three-day delivery will take five days for first-class mail, like letters and bills.

First-class mail traveling locally will still have a two-day delivery standard.

Experts said people in rural areas, the disabled and the elderly will feel the effects of the new mail delivery standards the hardest.

It's possible that people who are paying their bills by mail and are not prepared for the change could incur late fees, for instance, if their checks don't arrive on time.

Almost four of ten pieces of first-class mail will see this slower delivery.

Data shows the hardest hit states from this are those on the west coast and parts of Florida.

This was a decision made apart of the postal service's 10-year plan to erase a projected $160 billion loss over the next decade.

There's also another change happening before the holidays. Starting October 3 through Christmas, postage rates will go up by 25 cents to $5 per-package.