Watch
News

Actions

UT extends mask edict as virus cases, hospitalizations rise

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Handmade mask.jpg
Posted at 11:12 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 00:12:30-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee has announced that it will extend its mask mandate to all indoor public spaces due to the ongoing spike in coronavirus cases and increasing hospitalizations.

UT had been under a temporary mask mandate that only applied to classrooms, laboratories and indoor academic student events.

Officials say the new requirement will extend to all indoor public spaces, but exceptions will include private offices, residence hall rooms and while engaging in fitness activities.

According to a news release, the university will “re-evaluate the need for the expanded face-covering requirement by Sept. 7.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap