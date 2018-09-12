UT Offers Free Football Tickets To Florence Evacuees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Hurricane Florence evacuees will be able to attend the University of Tennessee football game on Saturday for free.

UT officials made the announcement Wednesday. However, the tickets are only available on a first come first serve basis.

To the families displaced by #HurricaneFlorence:



If you're an evacuee from the Carolinas, we'd like to invite you to attend this Saturday's game in Neyland Stadium free of charge.https://t.co/dYY05iM7SC — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 12, 2018

"Our hearts go out to all the families whose lives have been impacted by the hurricanes and tropical storms along the Atlantic coast," Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer said.

"One of our four pillars is warmth, and we feel this is an appropriate way to bring that to life," he continued.

Residents of North and South Carolina counties that are under evacuation orders can claim tickets starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15.

They can get the tickets at a marked tent located inside of Toyota Volunteer Village, which is in the Humanities Plaza on Volunteer Boulevard across from the Torchbearer Statute.

Anyone wanting tickets must provide a valid, state-issued ID for either North or South Carolina. Ticket distribution will close at 12 p.m.