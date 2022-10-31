Thinking about heading to Athens for UT - Georgia? Expect to pay more than $500 to get in the stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets prices ahead of this weekend's game between Tennessee and Georgia are climbing higher than Rocky Top.

If you want to see the matchup between the top-ranked Bulldogs and second ranked Volunteers Between the Hedges in person, it's going to burn a hole in your pocket.

Ticket selling websites across the board have the cost of a seat at more than $500 a pop.

Ticketmaster has the highest price currently listed, with the least expensive ticket currently selling for $665.

Prices could rise even higher as the week goes on with the teams expected to be ranked in the top 2 when the first College Football Playoff ranking come out later this week.