Watch Now
News

Actions

Thinking about heading to Athens for UT - Georgia? Expect to pay more than $500 to get in the stadium

Hendon Hooker
Wade Payne/AP
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Hendon Hooker
Posted at 10:24 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 13:06:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets prices ahead of this weekend's game between Tennessee and Georgia are climbing higher than Rocky Top.

If you want to see the matchup between the top-ranked Bulldogs and second ranked Volunteers Between the Hedges in person, it's going to burn a hole in your pocket.

Ticket selling websites across the board have the cost of a seat at more than $500 a pop.

Ticketmaster has the highest price currently listed, with the least expensive ticket currently selling for $665.

Prices could rise even higher as the week goes on with the teams expected to be ranked in the top 2 when the first College Football Playoff ranking come out later this week.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap