Uvalde nonprofit to honor MNPD for heroic response during the Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been three months since a gunman took the lives of three children and three adults at The Covenant School. Responding officers acted quickly and Tuesday morning they're being honored for their actions.

They're being recognized by a nonprofit from across the country that knows about this kind of tragedy all too well.

Representatives from the Uvalde Foundation for Kids will be in town awarding the department and responding officers for their bravery.

The nonprofit was formed in the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 19 students and two teachers were killed in that shooting last year.

MNPD will be awarded for its bravery and dedication to duty during the Covenant response. The nonprofit calls it "textbook, but heroic actions by officers" that saved students' lives.

Foundation representatives said the officers here in Nashville did what they failed to do in Uvalde, wasting no time once arriving on scene to head towards gunfire.

It took less than 15 minutes to when the first 911 call was made about to shooting to when police fatally shot the shooter

That ceremony will be held at the headquarters at 9 a.m.